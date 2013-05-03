FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Singapore PMI weakens in April as orders slow
May 3, 2013 / 12:25 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Singapore PMI weakens in April as orders slow

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats story from Thursday with no changes to text)
    SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity in
Singapore slackened last month as the export-dependent factories
reported slower growth in new orders, an industry survey showed
on Thursday, in yet another sign the global economic recovery is
losing steam.
    The Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) dipped to 50.3 points
in April from 50.6 points in March, the Singapore Institute of
Purchasing & Materials Management (SIPMM). The index, however,
stayed above the key 50-point level that separates expansion
from contraction for a second straight month.
    "The dip in the overall PMI was attributed to slower growth
in new orders and new export orders. Production output and input
prices continued to expand but recorded lower readings," SIPMM
said.
    A separate PMI for Singapore's electronics sector dipped
slightly, falling to 51.2 points from 52.9 points in March.
    Singapore exports most of what it manufactures and its trade
is around three times GDP.

    SINGAPORE OVERALL PMI  
Apr   Mar  Feb  Jan  Dec  Nov  Oct  Sep  Aug  Jul  Jun  May 
50.3 50.6 49.4 50.2 48.6 48.8 48.3 48.7 49.1 49.8 50.4 50.4
             
    Electronics Index  
51.2 51.9 52.1 49.9 46.6 47.4 47.5 50.0 50.7 49.2 50.4 50.8 
 
    New Export Orders Index
50.6 51.1 49.2 50.7 47.4 48.5 48.0 49.4 50.4 50.2 51.1 50.8
        
    CONTEXT:
    - Singapore's PMI is produced ahead of government data on
manufacturing and exports.
    - Economists say the PMI does not appear to track activity
at pharmaceutical companies, which last year contributed more to
Singapore's GDP than electronics for the first time in history.
    - For more PMI reports from around the world, see 
 

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
