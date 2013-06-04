FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Singapore PMI rises in May on stronger orders
#Industrials
June 4, 2013 / 12:51 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Singapore PMI rises in May on stronger orders

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Repeats from Monday with no changes to the text)
    SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity in
Singapore quickened last month as new orders increased, in a
further sign that its factories have begun to turn the corner,
an industry survey showed on Monday.
    The Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management
(SIPMM) Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) rose to 51.1 points in
May from 50.3 points in April, the institute said in a
statement.
    "Whilst production output reverted to contraction, inventory
as well as employment expanded for the first time," it added.
    Singapore last month reported much-stronger-than-expected
industrial production data for April, helped by a surprise
year-on-year rise in electronics production and a surge in
pharmaceuticals. 
    A separate PMI for Singapore's electronics sector
strengthened to 51.4 points from April's 51.2 points, staying
above the 50-point level that separates expansion from
contraction for the fourth consecutive month. 
    The recovery in Singapore's manufacturing comes amid signs
that Chinese factory activity is faltering, with a PMI compiled
by HSBC and Markit falling below the 50-point level for the
first time in seven month. 
    Singapore exports most of what it manufactures and its trade
is around three times GDP.

    SINGAPORE OVERALL PMI  
May  Apr   Mar  Feb  Jan  Dec  Nov  Oct  Sep  Aug  Jul  Jun 
51.1 50.3 50.6 49.4 50.2 48.6 48.8 48.3 48.7 49.1 49.8 50.4
             
    Electronics Index  
51.4 51.2 51.9 52.1 49.9 46.6 47.4 47.5 50.0 50.7 49.2 50.4 
 
    New Export Orders Index
52.9 50.6 51.1 49.2 50.7 47.4 48.5 48.0 49.4 50.4 50.2 51.1
        
    CONTEXT:
    - Singapore's PMI is produced ahead of government data on
manufacturing and exports.
    - Economists say the PMI does not appear to track activity
at pharmaceutical companies, which last year contributed more to
Singapore's GDP than electronics for the first time in history.
    - For more PMI reports from around the world, see 
 

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
