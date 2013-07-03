Singapore manufacturing PMI edges higher in June

SINGAPORE, July 3 (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity in Singapore quickened in June as production rose and new orders remained positive, in a further sign that the city-state’s factories have turned the corner, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.

The Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management’s Purchasing Managers’ index (PMI) rose to 51.7 points last month from May’s 51.1, staying above the 50 point level that separates expansion from contraction for a fourth consecutive month.

The institute’s PMI for the electronics sector dipped to 51.2 from 51.4 points in May.

“The increase in the overall PMI was attributed to further growth in new orders and new export orders as well as first-time expansion in production output,” the institute said in a statement.

Inventories rose while stocks of finished goods contracted for a third straight month, it added.

U.S. manufacturing staged a modest rebound in June even as hiring declined sharply but activity among China’s large goods producers slowed to multi-month lows as global demand weakened, according to PMI surveys released earlier this week.

Singapore exports most of what it manufactures and its trade is around three times GDP.

SINGAPORE OVERALL PMI Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul 51.7 51.1 50.3 50.6 49.4 50.2 48.6 48.8 48.3 48.7 49.1 49.8

Electronics Index 51.2 51.4 51.2 51.9 52.1 49.9 46.6 47.4 47.5 50.0 50.7 49.2

New Export Orders Index 51.5 52.9 50.6 51.1 49.2 50.7 47.4 48.5 48.0 49.4 50.4 50.2

CONTEXT:

- Singapore’s PMI is produced ahead of government data on manufacturing and exports.

- Economists say the PMI does not appear to track activity at pharmaceutical companies, which last year contributed more to Singapore’s GDP than electronics for the first time in history.

- For more PMI reports from around the world, see (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Kim Coghill)