FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Dec factory activity contracts, PMI at lowest since Feb 2013
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 5, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Singapore Dec factory activity contracts, PMI at lowest since Feb 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Activity in Singapore’s manufacturing sector in December fell to its lowest level in nearly two years due to a first-time contraction in new orders and a slower growth in new export orders, a survey showed on Monday.

The Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management’s Purchasing Managers’ index (PMI) tumbled to 49.6 points in December, the lowest level since February 2013 and the first contraction since August 2014.

For November, the institute’s PMI reading was 51.8 points.

A reading above 50 indicates that activity is expanding, while one below that points to a contraction.

Singapore said last week its economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter as manufacturing contracted in the face of erratic global demand, raising concerns about the outlook for 2015.

The PMI for the electronics sector, which has struggled against regional peers such as South Korea and Taiwan, expanded by 50.5 points in December, a marginal dip of 0.1 point from November. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.