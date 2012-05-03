RPT-Singapore April PMI in surprise contraction despite order growth

(Repeats with no changes to the text) SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - Singapore's manufacturing activity contracted in April after two months of expansion, hurt by drops in employment and order backlogs, the latest Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) showed. But new orders and export orders continued to strengthen, indicating the pause could be temporary and a recovery in manufacturing is still on track. Singapore's PMI stood at 49.7 points in April, down from 50.2 points in March, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management (SIPMM) said on Tuesday. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction in the sector. A separate PMI for Singapore's important electronics sector stayed in positive territory for the fourth straight month with an April reading of 51.5, unchanged from March, SIPMM said. The PMI for electronics has now been in positive territory for three straight months. Asia's factories have been hit by weak demand in the West, particularly from Europe, although conditions have begun to improve. The Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), produced by JPMorgan with research and supply management organisations, rose to 51.4 in April from March's 51.1, a report showed on Wednesday. Singapore's central bank said earlier this week the city-state's economic recovery is likely to be muted with continued weakness in electronics a drag on growth, painting a less rosy picture of the economy compared with other forecasters. SINGAPORE OVERALL PMI Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul 49.7 50.2 50.4 48.7 49.5 48.7 49.5 48.3 49.4 49.3 Electronics Index 51.5 51.5 51.0 50.5 49.7 50.9 52.1 47.2 48.0 49.5 New Export Orders Index 51.3 51.0 50.5 49.0 49.5 47.3 46.8 47.6 48.7 49.1 CONTEXT: - Singapore's PMI is produced ahead of government data on manufacturing and exports. - Economists who cover Singapore say the PMI does not appear to track activity in pharmaceuticals, which has been Singapore's fastest-growing manufacturing sector in recent years. - For more PMI reports from around the world, see (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Kim Coghill)