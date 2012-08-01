FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Singapore PMI contracts in July as orders fall
#Industrials
August 1, 2012 / 11:26 PM / in 5 years

RPT-Singapore PMI contracts in July as orders fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats from Wednesday with no changes to the text)
    SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity in
Singapore contracted in July after two months of gains as new
orders fell, the latest Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) showed
on Wednesday.
    The PMI stood at 49.8 points in July, falling below the
50-point threshold that signals manufacturing is declining, the
Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management (SIPMM)
said. The index had stood at 50.4 points in June and May.
    SIPMM said the sub-index for new orders declined to 49.6 in
July from June's 50.8, while the sub-index for new export orders
slipped to 50.2 from 51.1. 
    The employment sub-index came in at 49.9, an improvement
from May's 49.5, but stayed below the key 50-point level for the
13th straight month.
    A separate PMI for the city-state's important electronics
sector also slipped into negative territory, falling to 49.2
after six months of expansion, SIPMM said.
    The weakness in Singapore's PMI is consistent with the
regional trend, with China's official factory PMI falling to an
eight-month low of 50.1 in July from 50.2 in June.
 

    SINGAPORE OVERALL PMI  
Jul  Jun  May  Apr  Mar  Feb  Jan  Dec  Nov  Oct 
49.8 50.4 50.4 49.7 50.2 50.4 48.7 49.5 48.7 49.5
         
    Electronics Index  
49.2 50.4 50.8 51.5 51.5 51.0 50.5 49.7 50.9 52.1  
 
    New Export Orders Index
50.2 51.1 50.8 51.3 51.0 50.5 49.0 49.5 47.3 46.8
        
    CONTEXT:
    - Singapore's PMI is produced ahead of government data on
manufacturing and exports.
    - Economists who cover Singapore say the PMI does not appear
to track activity among pharmaceutical companies, which form
Singapore's fastest-growing manufacturing sector.
    - The weak employment sub-index contrasts with the latest
jobs data from the Manpower Ministry, which showed manufacturing
recording a strong increase in employment during the second
quarter. 
    - For more PMI reports from around the world, see 
 

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
