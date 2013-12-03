FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Nov PMI eases on slower production, new orders
December 3, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

Singapore Nov PMI eases on slower production, new orders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The pace of growth in Singapore’s manufacturing activity eased in November on weaker production and new orders, an industry survey showed on Tuesday, amid some signs of slowdown in the city-state’s factory sector.

The Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management’s Purchasing Managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.8 from October’s 51.2.

A reading above 50 indicates that manufacturing sector activity is generally expanding, while levels below that point to a contraction.

The November production index retreated to 51.0 from 52.4 in October. The new orders index eased to 51.7 in November from the prior month’s 52.2, while the new export orders index slipped to 51.4 from 51.7.

Some economists say manufacturing growth this year appears to have been front-loaded and thus the sector may see slower expansion in the coming months.

The institute’s PMI for the electronics sector, however, rose to 51.2 in November from 51.0 in October.

Increased demand boosted global manufacturing activity last month as U.S. factories expanded at their fastest pace in 2-1/2 years and Chinese output suggested improvement in the world’s second-largest economy.

For more PMI reports from around the world, search [PMI M RTRS] (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

