Singapore factory activity growth eases in Nov, electronics dip

SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Growth in Singapore’s manufacturing sector eased in November after the strongest expansion in 3-1/2 years in October as export orders for its electronics products shrank, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management’s Purchasing Managers’ index (PMI) fell to 51.8 in November. In October, the PMI was 51.9, the highest since April 2011.

A reading above 50 indicates that activity is expanding, while one below that points to a contraction.

The PMI for the electronics sector fell to 50.6 in November from 52.5 in October.

“New orders continued to expand whilst new export orders contracted for the first time after having recorded over 22 consecutive months of expansion,” the institute said in a statement, referring to the electronics sector.

Singapore’s electronics sector has been lagging regional competitors such as South Korea and Taiwan due to stiff competition and a lack of popular high-tech products including smartphones.

Manufacturing growth across Asia, Europe and the Americas eased in November on weak demand, surveys showed, adding to concerns over a slowing global economic growth.