Singapore Feb factory activity shrinks, electronics suffer first contraction in over 2 years

SINGAPORE, March 3 (Reuters) - Activity in Singapore’s manufacturing sector contracted for the third straight month in February as new orders declined, with the key electronics index shrinking for the first time in more than two years, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management’s Purchasing Managers’ index (PMI) fell to 49.7 in February from January’s 49.9.

The index has been below 50 since December. That level separates contraction from expansion on a monthly basis.

“The contraction in the overall PMI was attributed to further decline in new orders,” the institute said in a statement, adding new export orders and production output both reversed direction and contracted.

The PMI for the electronics sector fell to 49.8 in February from 50.5 in January, according to the institute. It was the first contraction for the sector since January 2013.

Amid further signs of slowing in the city-state’s economy and inflation, the central bank is likely to ease monetary policy in April, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Singapore expects its economy to grow between 2 to 4 percent in 2015, compared with 2.9 percent in 2014. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)