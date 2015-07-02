FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
July 2, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

Singapore June factory activity at 7-month high, electronics expands

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 2 (Reuters) - Activity at Singapore’s factories hit a seven-month high in June thanks to an increase in new orders, with the key electronics sector returning to growth, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management’s Purchasing Managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.4, the highest since November. The PMI in May stood at 50.2.

A reading above 50 indicates activity is expanding, while one below the level points contraction.

The PMI for the electronics sector rose to 50.3 in June from 49.8 in May, helping spur production.

In April, the sector’s PMI was 49.1, its lowest since December 2012.

The June’s improvement in overall Singapore’s factory activity came even as global manufacturing growth slowed with most other economies remaining weak.

Reflecting sluggish factory activity in other economies, Singapore’s new export orders index in June stayed in contraction territory, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management said. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
