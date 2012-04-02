FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Singapore home prices suffer 1st quarterly drop in 3 years
April 2, 2012 / 2:30 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Singapore home prices suffer 1st quarterly drop in 3 years

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Private home prices in Q1 fall 0.1 pct vs previous quarter
    * Prices have softened in high end, but sales volume remains
healthy
    * Government may still introduce more measures to curb
prices

 (Adds analyst comments, background)	
    By Charmian Kok and Kevin Lim	
    SINGAPORE, April 2 (Reuters) - Singapore's private home
prices suffered their first quarterly drop in nearly three years
as government measures to cool the property market begin to bite
at the high end.	
    According to advance estimates from the Urban Redevelopment
Authority (URA) on Monday, private home prices fell 0.1 percent
in January-March from the last three months of 2011. It was the
first decline since the second quarter of 2009.	
    Prices of non-landed private residential properties in the
core central region fell by 0.9 percent, reflecting weakness in
the high end of the property market. The mass market remained
healthy as prices of apartments outside the central region rose
by 1.2 percent from the preceding quarter.        	
    "I don't think this decline is sufficient to say policies
put in place have worked as the sheer volume of sales warrants
some concerns," said Wilson Liew, an analyst at Maybank Kim Eng.	
    He said the fall in private home prices was partly due to
most of the launches in the first quarter being cheaper mass
market projects. Liew expected prices to soften further towards
the end of the year.	
    Singapore is trying to cool home prices amid fears of a
property bubble and public discontent over soaring prices.	
    The government last introduced measures to curb residential
property prices in December, including a requirement that
foreigners who are not permanent residents pay an additional
stamp duty equal to 10 percent of the property value.
 	
    But while prices have softened at the high end of the 
market, transaction volumes remain healthy, especially in the
mass market.	
    Property blue chips reacted calmly to the news, with
Southeast Asia's biggest developer, CapitaLand,
slipping 0.3 percent and City Developments declining
about 1 percent percent.	
    Among second-liners, Wing Tai Holdings lost 0.4
percent while SC Global dropped 0.9 percent. The
benchmark Straits Times Index gained less than 0.1 percent.	
    "The risk of having another round of measures is higher than
it was one, two months back," Png Poh Soon, head of consultancy
and research at Knight Frank, said last week.	
    "Sales transactions are going up, homes are getting smaller,
the psf (per square foot) rate is going up." 	
    Png predicted prices for high-end prime residential units
may fall up to 5 percent this year, he said.	
    Separately, an index of resale prices for government-built
HDB apartments showed prices edged up 0.6 percent in the first
quarter from the preceding three months, slowing from a rise of
1.7 percent in the fourth quarter. 	
    Following is advance private home price estimates from the
Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) for the first quarter of
2012:	
    	
    Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:	
 Quarter     Q1/2012  Q4/2011  Q3/2011  Q2/2011   Q1/2011
 
 Singapore     -0.1    +0.2     +1.3      +2.0      +2.2 
 private
 home prices
 	
	
 (Reporting by Kevin Lim and Charmian Kok; Editing by Ron
Popeski)

