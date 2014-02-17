FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Jan private home sales fall 72.1 pct year-on-year
February 17, 2014 / 4:50 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Jan private home sales fall 72.1 pct year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell 72.1 percent in January compared to a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 565 units last month, down from 2,028 units in January 2013.

However, the level of sales still marked a rebound from the 259 units sold in December 2013..

A series of measures to cool the property market have dented activity in the housing market in Singapore, with property prices falling 0.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013, their first drop in almost two years.

For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg (Reporting by Brian Leonal; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
