Singapore private home prices fall at slowest pace since 2013

* Q4 private home prices fall 0.5 pct qtr/qtr - flash estimate

* Private home prices have fallen for 9 straight qtrs (Adds analyst comments, details)

SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Singapore’s private home prices fell at their slowest pace since 2013, offering signs that the two-year-long run of successive quarterly declines in one of the world’s most expensive property markets might be approaching a floor.

The private residential property index fell 0.5 percent in October-December from the previous quarter, according to flash estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority published on Monday. Prices dropped 3.7 percent last year, compared with a 4 percent decline in 2014.

Since 2009, the government has introduced several rounds of measures to cool the rising market, including higher stamp duties and tougher mortgage conditions. The measures have pushed down prices of private homes for nine straight quarters, and appear to be flushing out speculators.

Serious buyers financially comfortable with the current environment have entered the market, analysts say.

“Buyers are realising the fact that the cooling measures will not be relaxed in the short term, so for more serious buyers, they are willing to commit at this price,” said Alice Tan, head of Singapore research at consultancy Knight Frank.

Prices for private flats in prime neighbourhoods fell 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter, compared with a 1.2 percent drop in the previous quarter. Apartment prices in the suburbs and those near prime areas were unchanged, compared with a 1.6 percent decline respectively in the previous quarter.

Some buyers are also leery of higher Singapore interest rates this year with the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to tighten monetary policy.

The benchmark three-month Singapore interbank offered rate (Sibor), used to set interest rates on mortgages, was at 1.19125 percent on Monday, the highest since November 2008. Three-month Sibor climbed nearly 73 basis points in 2015, the biggest one-year rise since 2005, when it rose 175 basis points.

The cooling measures have also bitten into overseas demand.

“The proportion of foreign buyers to overall buyers has been declining over the last few quarters due to the ABSD (additional buyer’s stamp duty) that is still deterring foreigners from investing,” Tan said.

Analysts expect prices to continue to fall in 2016, but at a more moderate pace.

“We are seeing the market, at this point of time, coming to a sort of equilibrium state,” said Lee Nai Jia, regional head of research at consultancy DTZ. He expects quarterly home prices to fall 0.5 percent to 1 percent, barring external shocks. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Ryan Woo and Sam Holmes)