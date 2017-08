SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore rose 43 percent in June from a year earlier, government data released on Friday showed.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority said developers sold 536 units in June, up from the 375 units sold a year earlier.

Sales in June were roughly half those of May, when 1,058 units were sold. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)