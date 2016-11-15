FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
November 15, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-Singapore Oct private home sales hit 15-month high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* October private home sales rise to highest since July 2015

* Private home sales more than double from year earlier

* Lower interest rates, price declines may have helped demand

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore rose to a 15-month high in October, likely boosted by lower mortgage rates and a steady slide in property prices.

Developers sold 1,252 units last month, the highest since July last year, when they sold 1,655 homes, data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed.

Sales more than doubled compared with October 2015.

Falls in interest rates probably helped support demand, said Vishnu Varathan, senior economist for Mizuho Bank.

"On the whole we did have a situation where interest rates were softening," he said, adding that falls in property prices may have also attracted buyers.

"I'm suggesting that it is because prices have continued to drop that transactions have picked up from a very, very low level," Varathan said.

Private home prices in Singapore fell 1.5 percent in the third quarter, the biggest quarterly decline in seven years. Compared with a peak hit in the third quarter of 2013, private home prices have fallen 10.8 percent.

At the end of October, the three-month Singapore interbank offered rate (Sibor), a benchmark used to set interest rates on mortgages, stood at around 0.87 percent.

That was down from 7-year highs above 1.25 percent seen in the January-March quarter. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
