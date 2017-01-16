Singapore Dec private home sales down 57.3 pct month-on-month

SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell 57.3 percent in December from a month earlier, dropping to the weakest levels in 10 months, government data showed on Monday.

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 367 units last month, compared with 860 units in November. That was the weakest since 303 units in February 2016.

The level of sales fell 4.4 percent from a year earlier, from 384 units sold in December 2015.

