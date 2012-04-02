FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Q1 private home prices declines 0.1 pct vs Q4
#Financials
April 2, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 6 years ago

Singapore Q1 private home prices declines 0.1 pct vs Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 2 (Reuters) - Following is advance private
home price estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority
(URA) for the first quarter of 2012:	
    	
    Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:	
 Quarter     Q1/2012  Q4/2011  Q3/2011  Q2/2011   Q1/2011
 
 Singapore     -0.1    +0.2     +1.3      +2.0      +2.2 
 private
 home prices
 	
    Context:	
    - The 0.1 percent drop marks the first quarterly decline in
Singapore private home prices since the second quarter of 2009.	
    - Prices of non-landed private residential properties fell
0.9 percent in the core central region.	
   - Singapore last introduced measures to cool the housing
market in December. The new rules included a requirement that
foreigners who are not permanent residents pay an additional
stamp duty equal to 10 percent of the property value.
  	
  	
	
 (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

