Singapore Q1 private home prices down 0.1 pct vs Q4
April 27, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Q1 private home prices down 0.1 pct vs Q4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - The Urban Redevelopment
Authority (URA) released detailed private home price data for
the first quarter of 2012 on Friday:	
    The URA's flash estimate earlier this month showed private
home prices fell 0.1 percent in January-March from the preceding
three months.	
    Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:	
 Quarter     Q1/2012  Q4/2011  Q3/2011  Q2/2011   Q1/2011
 
 Singapore     -0.1   +0.2     +1.3      +2.0      +2.2  
 private
 home prices
 	
    Context:	
    - The 0.1 percent drop marks the first quarterly decline in
Singapore private home prices since the second quarter of 2009.	
    - Prices of non-landed private residential properties fell
0.6 percent in the core central region.	
   - Singapore last introduced measures to cool the housing
market in December. The new rules included a requirement that
foreigners who are not permanent residents pay an additional
stamp duty equal to 10 percent of the property value.
 	
	
 (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Paul Tait)

