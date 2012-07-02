FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2012 / 12:41 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Q2 private home prices +0.4 pct from Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 2 (Reuters) - Following are advance private
home price estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority
(URA) for the first second of 2012:
    
    Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
 Quarter     Q2/2012  Q1/2012  Q4/2011  Q3/2011  Q2/2011 
 Singapore     +0.4    -0.1    +0.2     +1.3      +2.0   
 private
 home prices
    Context:
    - Private home prices in Singapore recovered following a 0.1
percent quarter-on-quarter drop in the first three months of
this year. Most analysts had expected to index to show a slight
decline due to government measures to cool the sector.
    - Prices of non-landed private residential properties rose
0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter in the core central region,
reversing the 0.6 percent fall in the first quarter.
    - Prices of non-landed property outside the central region
increased at a slower pace of 0.4 percent in the second quarter,
following a 1.1 percent rise in the the first three months of
2012.
   - Singapore last introduced measures to cool the housing
market in December. The new rules included a requirement that
foreigners who are not permanent residents pay an additional
stamp duty equal to 10 percent of the property value.
  

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

