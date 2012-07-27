FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Q2 private home prices +0.4 pct q/q
July 27, 2012 / 12:48 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Q2 private home prices +0.4 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban
Redevelopment Authority (URA) released detailed private home
price data for the second quarter of 2012 on Friday:

    Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
 Quarter     Q2/2012  Q1/2012  Q4/2011  Q3/2011  Q2/2011 
 
 Singapore     +0.4    -0.1     +0.2     +1.3      +2.0  
 private
 home prices
    The URA's final estimate of a 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter
rise in private home prices was unchanged from the flash
estimate released earlier this month.
    
    Context:
    - Private home sales in Singapore recovered following a 0.1
percent drop in the first quarter.
    - Prices of non-landed private residential properties rose
0.6 percent in the core central region.
    - Rents for private residential properties rose 0.3 percent
quarter-on-quarter in April-June, the same rate of increase as
in the previous quarter.
    - Private home sales by Singapore developers fell sharply
for the second month in June, dropping 19 percent to 1,371 units
from a revised 1,704 in May, according URA data. 
    Singapore introduced measures to cool the housing market in
December. The new rules included a requirement that foreigners
who are not permanent residents pay an additional stamp duty
equal to 10 percent of the property value. 

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
