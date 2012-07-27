Singapore Q2 private home prices +0.4 pct q/q

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released detailed private home price data for the second quarter of 2012 on Friday: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q2/2012 Q1/2012 Q4/2011 Q3/2011 Q2/2011 Singapore +0.4 -0.1 +0.2 +1.3 +2.0 private home prices The URA's final estimate of a 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter rise in private home prices was unchanged from the flash estimate released earlier this month. Context: - Private home sales in Singapore recovered following a 0.1 percent drop in the first quarter. - Prices of non-landed private residential properties rose 0.6 percent in the core central region. - Rents for private residential properties rose 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter in April-June, the same rate of increase as in the previous quarter. - Private home sales by Singapore developers fell sharply for the second month in June, dropping 19 percent to 1,371 units from a revised 1,704 in May, according URA data. Singapore introduced measures to cool the housing market in December. The new rules included a requirement that foreigners who are not permanent residents pay an additional stamp duty equal to 10 percent of the property value. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)