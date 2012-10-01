Singapore Q3 private home prices rise 0.5 pct q/q

SINGAPORE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released preliminary private home price data for the third quarter of 2012 on Monday: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q3/2012 Q2/2012 Q1/2012 Q4/2011 Q3/2011 Singapore +0.5 +0.4 -0.1 +0.2 +1.3 private home prices Context: - Prices of non-landed private residential properties rose 0.2 percent in the core central region. Prices in the rest of the central region rose 0.7 percent, while home prices outside the central region rose 1.0 percent, the URA said. - The Housing Development Board (HDB) said separately that resale prices of government-built HDB apartments rose 2.0 percent in the third quarter from the previous three-month period. - The URA flash estimates are based on caveats lodged during the first 10 weeks of the quarter supplemented by information on the number of new units sold by developers. URA will release detailed data towards the end of the month. - Singapore private home sales dropped 27 percent in August from July to the lowest level in two months, according to data from the URA. The drop was partly due to the Chinese Hungry Ghost Month which typically sees fewer buyers. - Singapore home prices have held up despite government efforts to cool the property market. The government recently announced measures to ensure developers build apartments of different sizes rather than just tiny "shoebox" units, addressing complaints about the shrinking size of accommodation in the city-state. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)