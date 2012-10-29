FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Q3 private home prices +0.6 pct q/q
#Asia
October 29, 2012 / 12:56 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Q3 private home prices +0.6 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban
Redevelopment Authority (URA) released detailed private home
price data for the third quarter of 2012 on Monday:

    Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
 Quarter     Q3/2012   Q2/2012  Q1/2012  Q4/2011  Q3/2011
 
 Singapore    +0.6       +0.4    -0.1     +0.2     +1.3  
 
 private
 home prices
    The URA's final estimate of a 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter
rise in private home prices is higher than the flash estimate of
0.5 percent released earlier this month.
    
    Context:
    - Prices of non-landed properties in the core central region
rose 0.1 percent in the third quarter, compared with the rise of
0.6 percent in the previous quarter.
    - Prices of non-landed properties outside the central region
rose 1.0 percent in the third quarter, compared with a rise of
0.5 percent in the second quarter.
    - Rents for private residential properties rose 0.9 percent
in the third quarter compared with a rise of 0.3 percent in the
previous quarter.
    - Prices of multiple-user factory space rose 10.1 percent in
the third quarter, compared with the rise of 8.3 percent in the
previous quarter.
    - The URA flash estimate released earlier this month was
based on caveats lodged during the first 10 weeks of the quarter
supplemented by information on the number of new units sold by
developers.
    - Private home sales surged 83.7 percent in September from
August to the highest level in over three years, despite a
series of government measures to cool the property market.
 
    - Singapore earlier this month introduced new measures to
cool its housing market. The steps include setting a maximum
tenure of 35 years for all new residential property loans, with
loans exceeding 30 years facing significantly tighter
loan-to-value limits. 

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
