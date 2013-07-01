Singapore Q2 private home prices up 0.8 pct Q/Q

SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released advance estimates for the change in private home prices in the second quarter of 2013: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q2/2013 Q1/2013 Q4/2012 Q3/2012 Q2/2012 Singapore private +0.8 +0.6 +1.8 +0.6 +0.4 home prices CONTEXT: - Prices of non-landed homes in the core central region fell 0.2 percent from the previous quarter, prices in the rest of central region rose 0.2 percent, while prices of homes outside the central region rose 3.0 percent. - Singapore's central bank on Friday introduced rules to ensure that a property buyer's monthly payments does not exceed 60 percent of his income, in a move aimed at cooling the housing market and ensuring investors will not be caught out by a rise in interest rates. - The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction prices given in caveats lodged during the first 10 weeks of the quarter, supplemented by information on new units sold by developers. - URA will provide detailed statistics four weeks later. (Reporting by Rujun Shen and Kevin Lim)