FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Q2 private home prices up 0.8 pct Q/Q
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 1, 2013 / 12:41 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Q2 private home prices up 0.8 pct Q/Q

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban
Redevelopment Authority (URA) released advance estimates for the
change in private home prices in the second quarter of 2013:
    Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
 Quarter            Q2/2013  Q1/2013   Q4/2012  Q3/2012  Q2/2012
 Singapore private   +0.8      +0.6     +1.8     +0.6     +0.4
 home prices                                             
 
    CONTEXT:
    - Prices of non-landed homes in the core central region fell
0.2 percent from the previous quarter, prices in the rest of
central region rose 0.2 percent, while prices of homes outside
the central region rose 3.0 percent.
    - Singapore's central bank on Friday introduced rules to
ensure that a property buyer's monthly payments does not exceed
60 percent of his income, in a move aimed at cooling the housing
market and ensuring investors will not be caught out by a rise
in interest rates.
    - The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction
prices given in caveats lodged during the first 10 weeks of the
quarter, supplemented by information on new units sold by
developers.
    - URA will provide detailed statistics four weeks later.

 (Reporting by Rujun Shen and Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.