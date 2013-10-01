FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Q3 private home prices +0.4 pct q/q
October 1, 2013

Singapore Q3 private home prices +0.4 pct q/q

SINGAPORE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Following are flash estimates
for the change in Singapore private home prices during the third
quarter of 2013 by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA):
    Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
 Quarter            Q3/2013  Q2/2013  Q1/2013   Q4/2012  Q3/2012
 Singapore private   +0.4     +1.0      +0.6     +1.8     +0.6
 home prices                                             
 
    CONTEXT:
    - Prices of non-landed homes in the core central region fell
0.5 percent from the previous quarter.
    - Prices in the rest of central region decreased for the
first time since Q1 2012, dropping 1.1 percent
quarter-on-quarter, compared with the 0.2 percent increase in
Q2.
    - Outside the central region, prices increased by 2.1
percent in Q3, lower than the 3.8 percent rise in Q2.
    - Resale prices of government-built Housing and Development
Board apartments, which house about 80 percent of Singapore's
population, fell 0.7 percent in Q3 from Q2.
    - The number of homes sold by developers has plunged since
the central bank introduced rules on June 28 to ensure that the
buyers' monthly mortgage payments do not exceed 60 percent of
their combined incomes. 
    - The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction
prices given in caveats lodged during the first 10 weeks of the
quarter, supplemented by information on new units sold by
developers.
    - URA will provide detailed statistics four weeks later.

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

