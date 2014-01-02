FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore private home prices fall 0.8 pct Q4 - housing authority
January 2, 2014 / 1:06 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore private home prices fall 0.8 pct Q4 - housing authority

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE Jan 2 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban Redevelopment
Authority released flash estimates for the change in Singapore
private home prices during the fourth quarter of 2013:
    
  Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
 Quarter             Q4/2013  Q3/2013  Q2/2013   Q1/2013  Q4/2012
 Singapore private    -0.8     +0.4      +1.0     +0.6     +1.8
 home prices                                              
                 
    CONTEXT:
    - Prices of non-landed homes in the core central region fell
2.2 percent from the previous quarter. Prices in the rest of
central region increased by 0.8 percent
    - Outside the central region, prices fell by 0.6 percent,
the first decline since Q2 2009 
    - For 2013 as a whole prices increased by 1.2 percent,
compared to 2.8 percent in 2012
    - Resale prices of government-built Housing and Development
Board apartments, which house about 80 percent of Singapore's
population, fell 0.7 percent in Q3 from Q2.
    - The number of homes sold by developers has been falling
since the central bank introduced measures in June last year to
ensure that buyers' monthly mortgage payments do not exceed 60
percent of their combined incomes
    - The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction
prices given in caveats lodged during the first 10 weeks of the
quarter, supplemented by information on new units sold by
developers.
    - URA will provide detailed statistics four weeks later.

 (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
