SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the change in Singapore's private home prices in the second quarter of 2016: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q2/2016 Q1/2016 Singapore private home prices -0.4 -0.7 *URA will provide detailed fourth quarter real estate statistics in four weeks. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)