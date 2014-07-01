FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Q2 private home prices -1.1 pct qtr/qtr - housing authority
July 1, 2014 / 12:41 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore Q2 private home prices -1.1 pct qtr/qtr - housing authority

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban
Redevelopment Authority released flash estimates for the change
in Singapore private home prices during the second quarter of
2014:
    
Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
    
  Quarter             Q2 2014   Q1/2014  Q4/2013  Q3/2013
  Singapore private      -1.1      -1.3     -0.9     +0.4
  home prices
    CONTEXT:
    - Prices of non-landed private residential properties in all
market segments fell in the second quarter of 2014, marking the
third straight quarterly decline.
    - In the core central region, prices fell 1.5 percent after
falling 1.1 percent in the previous quarter, marking the fifth
consecutive quarter-on-quarter decline.
    - In the rest of central region, prices eased 0.6 percent,
compared with a 3.3 percent decrease in the previous quarter.
    - Transactions in Singapore's housing market fell sharply in
the first four months of the year, hit by government measures to
curb mortgage lending, although last month saw a slight rebound
with transactions up 0.8 pct year on year. 
    - The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction
prices given in caveats lodged during the first 10 weeks of the
quarter, supplemented by information on new units sold by
developers. URA will provide detailed statistics four weeks
later.

 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)

