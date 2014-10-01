FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore private home prices -0.6 pct in Q3 - housing authority
October 1, 2014 / 12:46 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore private home prices -0.6 pct in Q3 - housing authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban Redevelopment
Authority released flash estimates for the change in Singapore
private home prices during the third quarter of 2014:
    
  Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
 Quarter            Q3/2014   Q2/14    Q1/14    Q4/2013
 Singapore private   -0.6     -1.0      -1.3      -0.9
 home prices                                    
                 
    CONTEXT:
    - Prices of non-landed private residential properties
declined in all market segments. In the core central region
prices fell 0.9 percent. Prices in the rest of the central
region eased 0.1 percent.
    - Outside the central region, prices fell 0.2 percent.
    - The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction
prices during the first 10 weeks of the quarter, supplemented by
information on new units sold by developers.
    - URA will provide detailed statistics four weeks later.

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
