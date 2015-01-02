Singapore private home prices fall 1.0 pct in Q4 - housing authority

SINGAPORE, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released flash estimates for the change in Singapore private home prices during the fourth quarter of 2014: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q4/2014 Q3/2014 Singapore private -1.0 -0.7 home prices CONTEXT: - Private residential property prices fell for the fifth consecutive quarter in October-December 2014. For the whole of 2014, prices fell by 4.0 percent. - Private home prices in Singapore have declined over the past five quarters, after the government introduced a series of measures over the past few years to cool the city-state's housing market. - The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction prices during the first 10 weeks of the quarter, supplemented by information on new units sold by developers. - The Urban Redevelopment Authority will provide detailed statistics four weeks later. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)