Singapore private home prices fall 1.0 pct in Q4 - housing authority
January 2, 2015 / 12:51 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore private home prices fall 1.0 pct in Q4 - housing authority

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban Redevelopment
Authority released flash estimates for the change in Singapore
private home prices during the fourth quarter of 2014:
    
  Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
 Quarter            Q4/2014  Q3/2014
 Singapore private   -1.0     -0.7
 home prices                 
                 
    CONTEXT:
    - Private residential property prices fell for the fifth
consecutive quarter in October-December 2014. For the whole of
2014, prices fell by 4.0 percent.
    - Private home prices in Singapore have declined over the
past five quarters, after the government introduced a series of
measures over the past few years to cool the city-state's
housing market.             
    - The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction
prices during the first 10 weeks of the quarter, supplemented by
information on new units sold by developers.
    - The Urban Redevelopment Authority will provide detailed
statistics four weeks later.

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

