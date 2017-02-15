Singapore Dec retail sales rise 0.4 pct from year earlier

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Singapore's retail sales in December rose from a year earlier, helped by a surge in sales of medical goods and toiletries, data showed on Wednesday.

Total retail sales rose 0.4 percent from a year earlier, after increasing by a revised 0.7 percent in November, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, total retail sales fell 1.9 percent in December after a revised flat growth in November. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Sunil Nair)