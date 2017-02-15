FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Dec retail sales rise 0.4 pct from year earlier
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 15, 2017 / 5:03 AM / 6 months ago

Singapore Dec retail sales rise 0.4 pct from year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Singapore's retail sales in December rose from a year earlier, helped by a surge in sales of medical goods and toiletries, data showed on Wednesday.

Total retail sales rose 0.4 percent from a year earlier, after increasing by a revised 0.7 percent in November, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, total retail sales fell 1.9 percent in December after a revised flat growth in November. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Sunil Nair)

