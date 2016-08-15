FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore June total retail sales rise 0.9 pct y/y
August 15, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

Singapore June total retail sales rise 0.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Singapore's total retail sales rose 0.9 percent in June from a year earlier, buoyed by higher sales of motor vehicles, data showed on Monday.

The rise in retail sales slowed from an upwardly revised 3.2 percent year-on-year increase recorded in May.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, total retail sales fell 1.5 percent in June, compared with an upwardly revised 1.5 percent increase recorded in May. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
