10 months ago
October 14, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 10 months ago

Singapore Aug retail sales fall 1.0 pct y/y, weakest in 6 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Singapore's retail sales fell 1.0 percent in August from a year earlier, as sales declined across a wide range of categories including computer and telecommunications equipment as well as recreational goods.

Total retail sales fell from a year earlier for the first time since February, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, total retail sales fell 1.1 percent in August. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

