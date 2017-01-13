FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Nov retail sales rise 1.1 pct y/y, strong motor vehicles sales
January 13, 2017 / 5:00 AM / 7 months ago

Singapore Nov retail sales rise 1.1 pct y/y, strong motor vehicles sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Singapore's retail sales in November rose on the back of strong sales of motor vehicles and a rise in medical goods and toiletries retailing, data showed on Friday.

Total retail sales rose 1.1 percent from a year earlier, after increasing by a revised 2.0 percent in October, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, total retail sales rose 0.5 percent in November after a revised 1.8 percent increase in October. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

