FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Economists cut Singapore growth, inflation outlook - c.bank survey
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 12, 2013 / 4:51 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Economists cut Singapore growth, inflation outlook - c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Inflation seen at 2.8 pct in 2013, below govt forecast
    * 2013 GDP growth seen at 2.3 pct vs 2.8 pct previously
    * Singapore dollar seen ending year at 1.25 to U.S. dollar

 (Adds economist comments)
    By Kevin Lim
    SINGAPORE, June 12 (Reuters) - Singapore's inflation for
2013 is expected to come in below the central bank's forecast of
3-4 percent, a survey of economists by the central bank showed,
in a sign rising prices have become less of a concern after two
years of elevated cost pressures.
    The Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) latest quarterly
Survey of Professional Forecasters found that economists now
expect the city-state's consumer price index (CPI) to rise by
2.8 percent this year, a full percentage point below the median
estimate of a 3.8 percent gain in the previous poll.
    But inflation is expected to pick up again in 2014 to 3.1
percent, the survey released on Wednesday showed. Thus many
forecasters believe the central bank will continue to keep
monetary policy tight when it publishes its next half yearly
policy statement in October.
    "Even though inflation will be lower than last year's
average, it's still on the high side relative to historical
trends so there shouldn't be any changes in the October policy,"
said Francis Tan, an economist at Singapore's United Overseas
Bank.
    Tan said the MAS has indicated core inflation will pick up
later this year, and he noted that car prices have begun edging
higher after falling in March and April as a result of tougher
financing rules. 
    The MAS' core inflation measure, which excludes housing and
private car prices that are more influenced by government
policy, will likely come in at 1.8 percent this year, down from
the previous median estimate of 2.0 percent. But the survey also
 showed economists expect core inflation will edge up to 2.0
percent next year.
    Singapore manages monetary policy by letting the local
dollar rise or fall against a basket of currencies. The current
policy stance is for a modest and gradual appreciation of the
Singapore dollar, whose recent decline against the dollar is
more a reflection of the U.S. currency's strength, Tan said.  
    The Southeast Asian city-state, a key Asian financial
centre, has been grappling with slow growth and relatively high
inflation in recent years. But the inflation outlook has
improved with the CPI rising by just 1.5 percent in April from a
year earlier -- the lowest gain in more than three years -- as
falling car prices and government rebates kept a lid on prices.
 
    Singapore's inflation was 4.6 percent last year and 5.2
percent in 2011.
    The MAS conducts its survey every quarter after the release
of detailed economic data for the preceding three-month period.
The median forecasts in the latest report were based on the
estimates of 22 economists.
    
    GDP, SINGAPORE DOLLAR
    Although Singapore's first quarter gross domestic product
(GDP) came in much better than expected, partly due to a surge
in financial services as trading in stocks and foreign exchange
soared, economists have become less optimistic about growth for
the full year. 
    The MAS survey shows economists now expect GDP growth of 
2.3 percent for 2013, slower than the median estimate of 2.8
percent in March.
    With the dollar strengthening against most Asian currencies
in recent months on signs of a firmer recovery in the world's
largest economy, forecasters now expect the Singapore dollar
 to end the year at 1.25 to the U.S. currency, from 1.20
in the previous survey.
    The Singapore dollar has lost around 2.6 percent against the
dollar so far this year, and is currently trading around 1.25 to
its U.S. counterpart.
    Singapore's official forecast is for growth of 1-3 percent
this year, suggesting a slightly better performance than last
year's 1.3 percent.

 2013                          Latest     March
 (year-on-year percentage      survey    survey
 change except for exchange             
 rate)                                  
 GDP                            2.3        2.8
 - manufacturing                1.2        3.3
 - finance and insurance        6.1        3.0
 non-oil domestic exports       2.5        4.0
 CPI (all items)                2.8        3.8
 MAS core inflation             1.8        2.0
 unemployment (end-period)      2.0        2.0
 exchange rate (SGD per USD)    1.25      1.200
 bank loans                     15.5      14.8
                                            
 2014                                       
  (year-on-year percentage              
 change except for exchange             
 rate)                                  
 GDP                            3.8         -
 CPI (all items)                3.1         -
 MAS core inflation             2.0         -
 *Median Estimates
    For full details, please check www.mas.gov.sg

 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.