Singapore economy to grow 2.5 pct in 2012-MAS poll
#Asia
March 16, 2012 / 4:05 AM / in 6 years

Singapore economy to grow 2.5 pct in 2012-MAS poll

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 16 (Reuters) - Singapore's economy
will expand 2.5 percent in 2012, slowing from 4.9 percent last
year due to lower growth in manufacturing and financial
services, according to a central bank survey of economists
released on Friday.	
    The forecast was lower than the median of 3.0 percent in a
December survey but is at the high end of the government's
growth forecast range of 1-3 percent for 2012.	
    Economists surveyed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore
also predicted inflation would come in at 3.5 percent in 2012,
up from the median expectation of 3.1 percent in December and at
the top end of the MAS forecast of 2.5 to 3.5 percent.	
    Singapore's inflation averaged 5.2 percent in 2011.     	
    Economists were more bullish about the city-state's non-oil
domestic exports (NODX) and are predicting a 4.2 percent
expansion this year, up from 3.1 percent in the previous survey,
the MAS said.	
    Singapore's exports recovered strongly in February, led by
electronics and pharmaceuticals, providing an early sign the
picture could brighten for Asia's trade-dependent economies,
government data showed earlier on Friday. 	
    The Southeast Asian city-state is seen as a bellwether for
the region as its trade is three times the size of its economy.	
    Forecasters polled by MAS said the Singapore dollar 
would end the year at 1.23 to the U.S. dollar, unchanged from
the last survey.	
    MAS said the median estimates in its reports were based on
the estimates of 23 economists and analysts. The survey was sent
out on Feb. 16.	
    For the first three months of 2012, the median forecast of
economists was that the Singapore economy would grow 0.1 percent
from a year earlier, up from zero in the last survey.	
    	
    Summary of MAS survey (median forecast):	
    (year-on-year percentage change, except for SGD-USD exchange
rate)	
    	
 2012                         Dec survey   Current survey
 GDP                             3.0             2.5
 - manufacturing                 3.4             3.1
 - financial services            4.2             4.0
 non-oil domestic exports        3.1             4.2
 CPI                             3.1             3.5
 unemployment (end-period)       2.4             2.3
 exchange rate (SGD/USD)        1.230           1.230
 bank loans                      10.5           19.5
                                                  
 2013 GDP growth                  -              4.5
                                                  
       	
	
 (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

