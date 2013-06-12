FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Economists lower Singapore growth, inflation outlook - c.bank survey
#Asia
June 12, 2013 / 4:01 AM / 4 years ago

Economists lower Singapore growth, inflation outlook - c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 12 (Reuters) - Singapore's inflation for
2013 is expected to come in below the central bank's forecast of
3-4 percent, a central bank survey released on Wednesday showed,
in a sign that rising prices have become less of a concern after
two years of elevated cost pressures.
    The Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) latest quarterly
Survey of Professional Forecasters found that economists now
expect the city-state's consumer price index (CPI) to rise by
2.8 percent this year, a full percentage point below the median
estimate of a 3.8 percent gain in the previous poll.
    The MAS's core inflation measure, which excludes housing and
private car prices that are more influenced by government
policy, will likely come in at 1.8 percent this year, down from
the previous median estimate of 2.0 percent, the survey showed.
    Inflation is, however, expected to pick up again in 2014 to
3.1 percent, according to the median estimate of economists who
contributed to the survey.
    Singapore, a key Asian financial centre, has been grappling
with slow growth and relatively high inflation in recent years.
But the inflation outlook has improved with the CPI rising by
just 1.5 percent in April from a year earlier -- the lowest gain
in more than three years -- as falling car prices and government
rebates kept a lid on prices. 
    Singapore's inflation was 4.6 percent last year and 5.2
percent in 2011.
    The MAS conducts its survey every quarter after the release
of detailed economic data for the preceding three-month period.
The median forecasts in the latest report were based on the
estimates of 22 economists.
    Although Singapore's first quarter gross domestic product
(GDP) came in much better than expected, partly due to a surge
in financial services as trading in stocks and foreign exchange
soared, economists have become less optimistic about growth for
the full year. 
    The MAS survey shows economists now expect GDP growth of 
2.3 percent for 2013, slower than the median estimate of 2.8
percent in March.
    And reflecting the dollar's rise against most Asian
currencies in recent months, forecasters now expect the
Singapore dollar to end the year at 1.25 to the U.S.
currency, from 1.20 in the previous survey.
    The Singapore dollar has lost around 2.6 percent against the
dollar so far this year, and is currently trading around 1.25 to
its U.S. counterpart.
    Singapore's official forecast is for growth of 1-3 percent
this year, suggesting a slightly better performance than last
year's 1.3 percent.

 2013                          Latest     March
 (year-on-year percentage      survey    survey
 change except for exchange             
 rate)                                  
 GDP                            2.3        2.8
 - manufacturing                1.2        3.3
 - finance and insurance        6.1        3.0
 non-oil domestic exports       2.5        4.0
 CPI (all items)                2.8        3.8
 MAS core inflation             1.8        2.0
 unemployment (end-period)      2.0        2.0
 exchange rate (SGD per USD)    1.25      1.200
 bank loans                     15.5      14.8
                                            
 2014                                       
  (year-on-year percentage              
 change except for exchange             
 rate)                                  
 GDP                            3.8         -
 CPI (all items)                3.1         -
 MAS core inflation             2.0         -
 *Median Estimates
    For full details, please check www.mas.gov.sg

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
