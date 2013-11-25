FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore woos MNCs to build up 3D printing sector - Business Times
November 25, 2013 / 1:16 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore woos MNCs to build up 3D printing sector - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) wants multinational companies to pick Singapore as the location for developing 3D printing and additive manufacturing applications for their businesses.

"We're not ready to announce anything yet, but we're quite confident of being able to announce some good progress in that space soon," EDB's Managing Director Yeoh Keat Chuan said in an interview with Business Times. (r.reuters.com/zes84v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Anshuman Daga)

