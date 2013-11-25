SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore woos MNCs to build up 3D printing sector - Business Times

The Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) wants multinational companies to pick Singapore as the location for developing 3D printing and additive manufacturing applications for their businesses.

"We're not ready to announce anything yet, but we're quite confident of being able to announce some good progress in that space soon," EDB's Managing Director Yeoh Keat Chuan said in an interview with Business Times. (r.reuters.com/zes84v)

