SGX to set up electricity futures market by end-2014
October 28, 2013 / 5:28 AM / 4 years ago

SGX to set up electricity futures market by end-2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd , the city-state’s stock and futures market operator, said on Monday it is developing an electricity futures market that it hopes to launch by end-2014.

The proposed electricity futures market, which SGX said will be Asia’s first, will help electricity generating companies and other market participants improve asset optimisation and better manage risks.

Companies that have indicated interest in becoming market makers for the new electricity futures market include YTL PowerSeraya, which is part of Malaysia’s YTL Power, Senoko Energy Pte Ltd, Tuas Power Generation Pte Ltd, Sembcorp Industries Ltd’s Sembcorp Cogen Pte Ltd, Keppel Corp’s Keppel Merlimau Cogen Pte Ltd and Hyflux Ltd’s Tuaspring Pte Ltd. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

