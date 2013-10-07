FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's Asiasons Capital requests trading halt to continue
#Financials
October 7, 2013 / 12:41 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore's Asiasons Capital requests trading halt to continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Asiasons Capital Ltd requested on Monday that trading in its shares remain halted, despite plans by the Singapore Exchange to lift a trading suspension it had imposed on the stock last Friday.

Asiasons followed LionGold Corp in asking for trading halt due to a pending announcement.

Singapore Exchange Ltd suspended trading in Asiasons and LionGold on Friday, along with Blumont Group Ltd after a plunge in their share prices.

The bourse said on Sunday it would allow trading in those stocks to resume, subject to restrictions that included a ban on short selling.

Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Paul Tait

