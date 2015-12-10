FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Exchange launches Asia corporate bond trading platform
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 10, 2015 / 2:14 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore Exchange launches Asia corporate bond trading platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said on Thursday it had launched SGX Bond Pro, an trading platform designed to connect buyers and sellers of Asian corporate bonds.

Describing it as the first over-the-counter Asian bonds trading venue, SGX said the platform would seek to provide enhanced protection for institutional investors and encourage larger trade sizes.

The exchange said SGX Bond Pro had begun operations trading Asian corporate bonds in U.S. dollars, Japanese yen and euros, with Asian currencies expected to follow.

Debt trading platforms managed by exchanges are seen by some in financial markets as gaining favour amid growing regulatory pressure and banks’ reluctance to hold large inventory, though others say they may lack liquidity.

Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.