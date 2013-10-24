Singapore Exchange in talks with HK-listed yuan ETFs on 2nd listing

TAIPEI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd has approached fund houses who have yuan exchange-traded funds listed in Hong Kong to consider the possibility of a second listing in the city-state, a senior exchange executive said on Thursday.

Another listing would provide a broader range of offshore yuan products for investors, Singapore Exchange executive vice president Chew Sutat told Reuters on the sideline of the Asia Securities Forum.

China extended a quota of 50 billion yuan ($8.22 billion) in the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme to Singapore earlier this week. The scheme will let qualified Singapore-based institutional investors use offshore yuan deposits to buy Chinese stocks and bonds.

China has been gradually relaxing restrictions on the use of its currency with the view to eventually making the yuan , also known as the renminbi, fully convertible.

There are nine yuan ETFs listed in Hong Kong.