FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Exchange in talks with HK-listed yuan ETFs on 2nd listing
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2013 / 10:08 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Exchange in talks with HK-listed yuan ETFs on 2nd listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd has approached fund houses who have yuan exchange-traded funds listed in Hong Kong to consider the possibility of a second listing in the city-state, a senior exchange executive said on Thursday.

Another listing would provide a broader range of offshore yuan products for investors, Singapore Exchange executive vice president Chew Sutat told Reuters on the sideline of the Asia Securities Forum.

China extended a quota of 50 billion yuan ($8.22 billion) in the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme to Singapore earlier this week. The scheme will let qualified Singapore-based institutional investors use offshore yuan deposits to buy Chinese stocks and bonds.

China has been gradually relaxing restrictions on the use of its currency with the view to eventually making the yuan , also known as the renminbi, fully convertible.

There are nine yuan ETFs listed in Hong Kong.

$1 = 6.0835 Chinese yuan Reporting by Miaojung Lin; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.