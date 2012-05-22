FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Exchange launches Indonesia equity futures
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Exchange launches Indonesia equity futures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 22 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX) said on Tuesday that it will launch the first ever offshore Indonesian equity futures contract in June.

The contract will be based on the MSCI Indonesia index and is pitched at overseas investors looking for exposure to South East Asia’s biggest economy or to act as a hedge against their existing investments in the country.

SGX has launched a string of equity derivative contracts in recent years, including popular ones tracking Japan’s Nikkei 225 index and the Taiwanese stock market. Others though, such those tracking the Hong Kong and European stock markets have struggled to attract as much volume.

For the Indonesian contract, SGX has signed up Barclays PLC , Credit Suisse and Amsterdam-based firm Optiver to act as market makers. The contract will begin trading on June 11. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong)

