FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SGX buys energy trading company stake to enter electricity market
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 6, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

SGX buys energy trading company stake to enter electricity market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX)said on Monday it is buying a 49 percent stake in the operator of the city-state’s wholesale electricity market.

The exchange is paying an initial $17.64 million ($14.19 million) for just under half of the Energy Market Company (EMC), which runs the National Electricity Market of Singapore (NEMS).

SGX said in a statement that the deal should enable it to develop a market for electricity derivatives.

“The demand for electricity and energy products will increase in line with Asia’s growth and this acquisition will position SGX to take advantage of these opportunities,” said Magnus Bocker, SGX’s chief executive.

The NEMS is the first liberalised electricity market in Asia, according to its website. ($1 = 1.2432 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.