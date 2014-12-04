Japan Exchange, SGX to collaborate on new derivatives

SINGAPORE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Japan Exchange Group Inc and Singapore Exchange will enter a letter of intent to collaborate in the development and promotion of markets such as derivatives and commodities and deepen a long-standing partnership. The two exchanges said in a joint statement on Thursday they would examine the possibility of developing new derivatives products based on TOPIX, collaborate in the development of commodities markets and enhance connectivity of data centres, among other areas.

Nikkei 225 Index Futures <0#SSI:> remains the most popular futures product on the Singapore Exchange.

