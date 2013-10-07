Singapore's LionGold requests continuation of trading halt

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - LionGold Corp requested on Monday that trading in its shares continue to be halted, despite plans by Singapore Exchange to lift a trading suspension it had imposed on the stock last Friday.

LionGold said in a stock exchange filing that it had requested the trading halt due to a pending announcement.

Singapore Exchange Ltd suspended trading in LionGold on Friday, along with Blumont Group Ltd and Asiasons Capital Ltd after a plunge in their share prices. The bourse said on Sunday that it would allow trading in those stocks to resume subject to restrictions including a ban on short selling. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)