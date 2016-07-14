FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's cbank says closely monitoring SGX trading problem
Sections
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Wider Image
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

Singapore's cbank says closely monitoring SGX trading problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 14 (Reuters) - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it had been informed the Singapore Exchange had ceased trading in its securities market on Thursday due to a technical issue, and the central bank was monitoring the situation closely.

“We understand that SGX is currently working with affected members to rectify the issue. MAS is monitoring the situation closely,” the central bank said in an email.

The Singapore Exchange Ltd had said securities trading was suspended just before midday due to duplicate trade confirmation messages being generated. Trading would not resume on Thursday. (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.