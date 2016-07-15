Singapore Exchange's securities market reopens after disruption

* Securities market trading resumes after Thursday halt

* CEO apologises for fourth interruption in two years

* SGX says halt was due to duplicate trade confirmation messages (.)

By Aradhana Aravindan and Marius Zaharia

SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - Trading in the Singapore securities market resumed on Friday after the fourth major interruption on the exchange in the past two years, piling pressure on CEO Loh Boon Chye as he tries to rejuvenate a bourse facing stiff competition in the region.

The Singapore Exchange Ltd said securities trading was suspended just before midday local time on Thursday due to duplicate trade confirmation messages being generated. After having to delay planned resumptions twice, the exchange closed the market for the rest of the day.

SGX shares opened 0.4 percent lower, before recovering to trade 0.3 percent up at S$7.81. They underperformed the Straits Times Index, which was up 0.75 percent.

The latest interruption adds to challenges faced by Chief Executive Loh, as the SGX battles lacklustre securities trading volumes and tries to improve scrutiny on trading activities following a penny stock crash in 2013.

"It's obviously a dent to their reputation," said Carmen Lee, head of research at OCBC.

The exchange said challenges in reconciling the missing and duplicate messages resulted in a longer process than expected.

"We sincerely apologise for the market disruption. Our recovery time has to be better and we must minimise downtime for market participants," Loh, who completed his first year at the bourse on Thursday, said in a statement.

While Singapore is the leading venue in Asia for foreign exchange trading and has seen strong growth as a derivatives centre, the average value of shares traded on its stock exchange each day is less than that of Thailand's bourse and trails far behind rivals in Hong Kong and Tokyo.

The SGX has suffered technical troubles in the past, including in August last year, when trading on the derivatives market was temporarily suspended.

The exchange was hit by two disruptions in 2014, caused by a software error and a power failure, which led to a rebuke by the Monetary Authority of Singapore -- the city state's central bank and the SGX's regulator.

As part of its efforts to boost revenue streams, the SGX is in exclusive talks to buy London's Baltic Exchange, which has been at the heart of the global shipping industry for centuries.

"Perhaps the exchange should refocus on its local operations and put on hold any bids for expensive foreign bourses," said Mano Sabnani, former DBS Bank managing director and former CEO and editor in chief of the Today local newspaper.

"Management should also be held accountable for the embarrassing stoppages which are at risk of becoming more frequent." (Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)