Singapore Exchange says securities market trade halted for over 2 hrs

SINGAPORE, July 14 (Reuters) - Trading in the Singapore securities market will be halted for more than two hours on Thursday because of duplicate trade confirmation messages being generated, the Singapore Exchange Ltd said in a statement.

SGX securities market was put in “adjust phase” at 11:38 a.m. (0338 GMT), the exchange said.

“Message reconciliation is underway and we expect the market to resume trading at 1400 hours,” it said.

The bourse’s derivatives market was operating as normal.