UPDATE 1-Singapore non-oil exports rise 3.2 pct in May

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose 3.2 percent in May, accelerating from a downwardly revised 1.7 percent gain in April, as electronics and pharmaceuticals shipments increased, trade agency International Enterprise Singapore said on Monday.

But on a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, NODX fell 2.1 percent in May compared to a 6.4 percent expansion in April.

Electronics exports rose 3.9 percent in May from a year earlier, accelerating from a 1.0 percent gain in April, while pharmaceutical shipments edged up 0.3 percent after April’s 7.1 percent year-on-year contraction.

The data was put out earlier than normal as Singapore usually reports trade figures around the 17th of the month.

The April year-on-year figure was revised sharply downwards from the previously reported 8.3 percent, the agency said, “due to amendments made by traders on their import/export declarations submitted earlier.”

Credit Suisse economist Robert Prior-Wandesforde said the month-on-month fall in exports and the downward revision in April numbers suggest Singapore’s second-quarter economic growth numbers are likely to be “very weak”.

Maybank said in a note to clients the May data was broadly in line with expectations that Singapore’s exports will be weak in the first half.

“IE Singapore forecasts NODX to average between 3 and 5 percent in 2012 with the bulk of the weakness to take place in 1H 2012. We share a similar view,” the Malaysian lender said. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono and Kevin Lim; Editing by John O‘Callaghan)