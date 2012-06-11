FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Singapore non-oil exports rise 3.2 pct in May
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 11, 2012 / 2:21 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Singapore non-oil exports rise 3.2 pct in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds reaction, details, background)

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose 3.2 percent in May, accelerating from a downwardly revised 1.7 percent gain in April, as electronics and pharmaceuticals shipments increased, trade agency International Enterprise Singapore said on Monday.

But on a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, NODX fell 2.1 percent in May compared to a 6.4 percent expansion in April.

Electronics exports rose 3.9 percent in May from a year earlier, accelerating from a 1.0 percent gain in April, while pharmaceutical shipments edged up 0.3 percent after April’s 7.1 percent year-on-year contraction.

The data was put out earlier than normal as Singapore usually reports trade figures around the 17th of the month.

The April year-on-year figure was revised sharply downwards from the previously reported 8.3 percent, the agency said, “due to amendments made by traders on their import/export declarations submitted earlier.”

Credit Suisse economist Robert Prior-Wandesforde said the month-on-month fall in exports and the downward revision in April numbers suggest Singapore’s second-quarter economic growth numbers are likely to be “very weak”.

Maybank said in a note to clients the May data was broadly in line with expectations that Singapore’s exports will be weak in the first half.

“IE Singapore forecasts NODX to average between 3 and 5 percent in 2012 with the bulk of the weakness to take place in 1H 2012. We share a similar view,” the Malaysian lender said. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono and Kevin Lim; Editing by John O‘Callaghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.