FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exxon to start maintenance at Singapore petchem plant on Sep 28
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2013 / 9:04 AM / 4 years ago

Exxon to start maintenance at Singapore petchem plant on Sep 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp will shut some of its operating units at its Singapore Chemical Plant (SCP) for a planned maintenance on Sept. 28, the company said in a statement on Friday.

It did not say when the maintenance would be completed but added that the turnaround period was expected to last several weeks.

The SCP was commissioned in 2001 and its capacity was later doubled in 2012.

The complex includes a steam cracker and a host of other petrochemical units.

Traders had earlier said Exxon would advance the maintenance at its steam cracker to around mid-September from October.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.